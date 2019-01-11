Jake Kerins could well be a King’s Lynn Town player by Saturday, with the Bury Town defender considering a seven-day approach by the higher-league side.

The Shrewsbury academy graduate was last night poised to move to the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central top four side, after Bury Town agreed to waive the necessary seven-day wait and allow the young man to discuss his options.

Board member Chris Ward confirmed the Kerins approach, as he said the club would like to resolve the situation ‘one way or another’ ahead of this Saturday’s league visit from Canvey Island (3pm).

Long Melford v Bury Town - Bury Towns Jake Kerins.Pic - Richard Marsham. (6438875)

“It would be sad to see him go,” Ward said. “We wouldn’t want to lose him, but we also can’t compete, if he wants to go, he will.

“I think Ben (Chenery – Bury Town manager) brought him in with the hope of him staying longer-term but if a higher-league team come knocking, there’s not much we can do about it.

“That’s why we decided to waive the seven-day approach, Jake said he wanted to talk to them so we decided it would be best to let him talk to them earlier, and draw a line under it, one way or another.

“I would imagine something will happen before the weekend.

“But, if he does decide to move on, that would give Ben a chance to look at where he could strengthen his squad, as well as give some of the reserve players a chance to step up.”

He added that Ryley Scott, who has played in the right-back position in recent weeks, will likely continue to play in the first-team squad and could even see his loan spell further extended to cover the loss.

“We should be okay, whatever happens,” he added.

Fellow defender Ian Miller believes situations like these are among the hardest jobs for a ‘gaffer’ to handle.

FOOTBALL - Bury Town FC v Soham Rangers...Pictured: Ian Miller (B)....PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (6437282)

“He has no control over clubs coming in for players, and can only respond if they do,” he said. “It’s incredibly tough for a manager to keep a whole squad happy with their game-time and feeling like they’re all contributing, that’s where youth squads and under-23 games can help.

“If you get picked for the side, it’s your chance to show what you can do, and prove to the manager why you should be in that first team. Then it’s up to the gaffer to call it.”

Kerins made an appearance for the Bury Town U23s on Tuesday, in their 1-0 home win over Enfield Town.

Team-mate Miller, who returned to the Bury Town fold in the 2018 off-season after 12 years away from his boyhood club, has cemented his first-team position this term with 23 appearances.

But he knows his place in the team could be in jeopardy, with Bury Town having shipped six goals in their first two games of the year – both 3-2 losses.

They first fell to a 3-2 home defeat to AFC Sudbury in the New Year’s Day derby before losing by the same scoreline on the road to Grays Athletic last Saturday.

“It’s not good enough defensively,” Miller continued. “Shipping six goals from our last two is terrible and it’s not something any of us enjoy.

“It’s really frustrating and, as a team, it just hasn’t clicked. But there’s been a lot created, and that’s something to take from our efforts.

“In fact, those six goals came from our chances, as we were hit on the counter and that’s something we have been working on. A clean sheet is definitely a big focus for me this weekend, or I might find myself on the bench.”

He said the next few games are vital in the club’s ambitions of achieving a play-off spot this season, although the team are deliberately not looking too far ahead.

“Every single game is tough now,” he said. “But we know results can chop and change, we can find ourselves go up or down several places with just one result.

“We have inspiration as a club to make those play-offs and we know, as a squad, that we are good enough but the time has come to turn that belief into points now, starting with Canvey Island.”

It will be the third game in a row that Bury will take on the side a place below them in the league table, having lost the last two and dropped two league spots.

They went a goal behind on the stroke of half-time on Saturday at Grays Athletic before Kyran Clements equalised in the 72nd minute.

But Grays scored again four minutes later before sealing the win with a third goal in the 82nd minute.

Cemal Ramadan pulled back a goal in the 90th minute but could not prevent defeat.