Kirk: ‘Fans can play their part’

Mildenhall Fen Tigers manager Phil Kirk hopes their fans will turn out in force and act as an eighth rider during the opening leg of their National League play-off semi-final against the Kent Kings tonight (7.30pm).

The West Row-based outfit will stage a meeting at Mildenhall Stadium on a Friday for just the third time in their history as they look to set themselves up for the second leg of the fixture at Central Park on Monday (6.30pm), and continue their hunt for a treble.

“There is no doubt about it that racing at night helps the track, but putting my supporters hat on I love racing under the floodlights,” said Kirk. “It should be a good meeting and hopefully the crowd will come out and get behind us.

“The riders really appreciate the crowd backing them home and away and it gets them going. I’d like to think we can get our biggest crowd of the season and if we do it will be like having an extra rider.”

Although the Kings finished second behind the Fen Tigers in the table at the cut-off point for the play-offs, Kirk feels that they have selected the right team to take on, having defeated them both home and away in the league and National Trophy this season, writes Graham Clark.

“As the season drew towards its conclusion we had a chat and agreed that the Kent Kings would be the best choice for us,” said Kirk.

“The obvious outcome we want from the home leg is to win by as many points as possible but realistically it would be good to win by anything between the window of 12-16 points.

“We have a team that have done well and won twice there before this season and it is a track we are comfortable with and know our way round.

“I’d be very hopeful we can run them close at their place, if not win again.”

With number one Danny Ayres out for the remainder of the campaign, Isle Of Wight Warriors and Lakeside Hammers star Ben Morley will head the team in the opening leg, with the running order for the return yet to be decided.

“Ben is always good value whenever he rides,” said Kirk. “He fits in with the team and the ethos of it. He is a very good rider at this level, always does a job and never lets you down.”

On Sunday Fen Tigers riders Drew Kemp and Ryan Kinsley will bid for individual glory in the National League Riders Championship at Leicester (1pm).

“I’ve looked at the line-up and it’s a very strong line-up. Connor Mountain, being as it’s on his home track, will be hard to beat, while Ben Morley and Max Clegg are going well,” said Kinsley.

“If I could score some points and finish in the top six that would be a big achievement.”