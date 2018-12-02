Bury-based Kings Arms were knocked out of the FA Sunday Trophy after losing 3-2 to Ipswich side Monarchs FC.

CLOSE BATTLE: Horringer (navy) edged past Brandon (maroon) 3-2 in Sunday’s Division One encounter

The tie had been abandoned the previous weekend, with Kings Arms travelling to Monarchs to try again, but it was the home side who progressed.

Meanwhile, Horringer remain three points clear at the top of the Premier Logos Bury and District Sunday League Division One table, after a close 3-2 win over Brandon, courtesy of goals from Ryan Twinn (two) and Max Whilsher.

Tostock stay three points behind in second after a 4-0 away win over Howards, while Gym United, the defending champions, suffered a shock, dropping two points to newly-formed Barrow.

The 2-2 draw leaves them six points off the top, albeit with games in hand, but credit to Barrow who, after a difficult start, have picked up points from two of the top three.

Moreton Hall Ferals went goal crazy, beating Mellis 9-3. Cameron Nicholls scored seven of their goals, with Jake Peasgood and Billy Peck also on target.

Division Two early season front runners Danepak stretched their lead at the top, winning 9-2 over Beck Row. James Dean (three), Aaron Piggott (two), Lewis Bishop, James Sillet, Thomas Gunter and Ryan Skipp scoring.

Second and third placed teams Wetherden and Moreton Hall Youth shared the points when they played out a 0-0 draw, while Pakeham leap-frogged Coldham Hall after winning 5-0 away from home.

Hardwick remain one point clear of Black Boy at the top of Division Three after winning 6-2 against Elmswell Youth.

Black Boy also won handsomely, 5-0 away at Eye Saints, while Eastbury are up to fourth after winning 5-0 away at Norfolk Terriers.

Harry Brown (two), Joe Phillips, Will Gough and Iain Bentley got the goals for Eastbury.

Division Four leaders Breda made it nine league wins in a row as a Peter Shepperson hat-trick helped them to a 5-2 win against Chedburgh.

Bardwell Sports are up to second after winning 6-3 away to Rattlesden, courtesy of braces from Clayton Deane and Mason Thorogood, third and fourth placed Elmswell and Abbott’s shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw, Bury Wanderers continued their rise up the table with a 3-1 win over Rougham, and Great Barton defeated Stowmarket United 3-1.

l In the Dor-Jam St Edmundsbury League, RF Saints (6th) drew 1-1 with pointless Bury Town Rams (7th) at Gainsborough, Tom Graham netting for the Saints and Dave Saunders on target for the Rams.

Goals from Aaron Cobbold, Darren Darlow and Michael Brezinski helped fifth placed Vipers beat fourth placed Walsham le Willows A 3-2.

Walsham B (2nd) maintained their 100 per cent league record with an 8-0 win against Stage FC (3rd).

Jamie Green (three), Matt Ireland, Jordan Sylvester, Taylor Borley, Matt Anderson and Joe Hancock got the goals.