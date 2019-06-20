Former Manchester City and West Ham United star Kevin Horlock has been announced as Steve Foley’s full-time successor as Needham Market’s academy manager.

The ex-Northern Ireland international left his role as Colchester United’s Under-23s manager to return to the Marketmen on a full-time basis, signing a three-year contract at Bloomfields.

The 46-year-old had been combining his roles at the U’s and taking charge of Needham’s academy, including their Thurlow Nunn League reserves side, towards the end of last season when Steve Foley stepped aside due to ill health.

Needham Market Academy director Robert Peace (left) with new academy manager Kevin Horlock Picture: Needham Market FC (12653052)

On his recovery, Foley returned to former club Leiston as head of coach development, leaving a vacancy to fill at the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central club.

Horlock, who had a four-year spell as Needham Market’s academy manager after it started as a full-time operation eight years ago, following the midfielder finishing his playing days with the club after signing in 2008, said: “I have loved my time with Colchester United but I have always had a strong affinity with Needhan Market FC and when the opportunity arose to return it was one I could not turn down.”

The player who also turned out for Ipswich Town and Swindon Town among others, had left Needham in October, 2015 to manage Isthmian League Division One South side Chatham Town, whom he led to a 19th place finish. During the same period he had been combining both roles with being the assistant manager of Northern Ireland Under-21s.

He then moved to Colchester United in 2016 and coached their under-18s before going on to manage linked side Maldon & Tiptree whom he guided to a second-placed finish in the Isthmian League Division One North before losing out in the play-offs.

He was appointed as Wayne Brown’s successor as Colchester United Under-23s manager last season.

On his return to Needham Market Academy he led a Needham Market Reserves side struggling at the foot of the table to victory in eight out of 12 Thurlow Nunn League First Dvision North matches to see them finish third from bottom.

Needham’s academy director Robert Peace of his appointment: “This is fantastic news for the academy, he has many strengths he will bring to the academy.

“He was my first choice for the role, and I am delighted he has decided to join the academy.

“Everyone within the academy will be pleased with the appointment, his character and knowledge will help take us to the next level.

“I have a great team within the academy, all striving to help young talented players develop and reach their potential.

FOOTBALL - Needham Market v Lowestoft Town..Pictured: Kevin Horlock. (12694441)

“It was a big decision for Kevin to leave Colchester United, but this represents how highly regarded we are within the local game.”

He added Horlock will be in charge of the day-to-day coaching within the academy and will manage their teams, including the reserves, U18s and the college team who play on a Wednesday afternoon.

His role will also include working closely with first team manager Richard Wilkins, in strengthening the pathway to the first team for the academy players.”

Colchester United to return in pre-season programme

Needham Market have announced five pre-season friendlies with opposition including Colchester United and National League North new-boys King’s Lynn Town.

A Colchester XI, with the under-23s having come over to Bloomfields last season, will kick things off on Friday, July 12 (7.45pm) before King’s Lynn visit on Saturday, July 20 (3pm).

There will be a trip to lower-league Long Melford on Tuesday, July 23 before a trip to Bury Town on Friday 26 (both 7.45pm).

The following Friday, August 2, sees former manager and chairman Mark Morsley bring his AFC Sudbury side to Bloomfields (7.45pm).

The club are likely to add on one more friendly to the schedule ahead of starting their Evo-Stik League season on August 16.