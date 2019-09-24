Kelechi becomes second County Upper player in a year to make US grade

County Upper Basketball Academy is celebrating after another of its stars has secured a place with an American college.

The former U19 academy player has joined Metropolitan College in Kansas City to continue his education alongside a budding basketball career.

He is the second player this year to find a university place in the USA and the 37th player to join a US college course in the 11 years the school-based academy has been running.

BURY: Bury St Edmunds County Upper U19 Elite basketball Left to right top: Owen Day, Bradley Day, John Bourne, Jordan Boyd, Eivis Kriunas, Kelechi Asuzu, .Left to Right Bottom: Phil Ennis-Bugg, Arron Nelson, Tom Revell, Cameron Poolton.. - last home game 4.15 tip-off versus Gateway College from LeicesterPicture Mark Westley. (16949075)

Asuzu, who orignially hails from Romford, joined the basketball academy in 2018-19 from Barking Abbey Basketball Academy – having played for them for two seasons – to develop his skills with a mind to securing a US college basketball place.

“This is a great achievement for Kelechi,” County Upper coach Darren Johnson said.

“A lot of people don’t realise that by combining education and basketball it can help open so many more opportunities all over the world.

“Throughout Kelechi’s short time in our programme, I have had many conversations with him regarding his future in education and basketball.

“Both he and I feel this will give him the best opportunity to continue his development as a young man while working towards a university degree and continuing the sport he loves.”

Metropolitan College is coached by experienced basketball head coach Marcus Harvery.

He has been with Metropolitan for more than 25 years and, during this time, coach Harvey has also helped a multitude of players achieve National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division One, Two and National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) scholarships to continue their educational and basketball careers at higher levels.

Harvey has also helped the Wolves to the most National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCCA) Division II Championship appearances; teams qualify for the tournament by first winning their regional championships.

It seems a good place for a promising young basketball player to continue to develop.