Despite being just 18, new Bury Town goalkeeper Daniel Barden has said the more pressure that falls on his shoulders the better.

The former Arsenal scholar finally completed his season-long loan deal to the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division side from Premier League new-boys Norwich City to play in the Blues’ friendly at Newmarket Town last Friday.

Barden, who stands at 6ft 5in tall, joined the Canaries from the Gunners in January, having seen his chances limited at the north London club.

Bury Town goalkeeper Daniel Barden on his home debut against King's Lynn Town Picture: Neil Dady (Bury Town FC) (13949836)

Being too old to play under-18s football this season, he was set to be down the pecking order in Norwich’s U23s side, meaning he jumped at the chance to get first-team football in non-league.

He said: “This move really suited me as I heard there was a load of games going and I just thought why not? I’m really looking forward to it.

“I haven’t played men’s football before so I am really excited to get going.”

North London-raised Barden, who will continue to train with Norwich for part of the week during his loan spell, is far from daunted at the prospect of being the Blues’ number one in a men’s league known for its physical nature.

“It was definitely important for me to join an ambitious team like Bury,” he said. “It puts pressure on me and I want that pressure.

“All my coaches back at Norwich have said it is a good standard and you will be up against good players. It will be tough and a good challenge for me, which is why I am really excited about it.”

Bury St Edmunds-based Steve McGavin, who recruits for Norwich’s academy, proved key in securing both his most recent moves, Barden revealed.

“He was instrumental in my move to Norwich as well. It was really good he helped sort it out and I am really excited to be here,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bury Town boss Ben Chenery revealed the club have agreed deals with two of the trialists who have been part of their pre-season programme.

Joe Hood, who was with higher-league St Ives Town last season after a spell with Mildenhall Town, can play at right-back or as a holding midfielder in front of the defence.

Joe Hood in action against Bury in 2018

Karl Saffrey, a tenacious central defender who made 35 appearances for Walsham-le-Willows at a lower level last season, is also set to form part of Chenery’s first-team squad.

Cruise Nyadzayo, a striker or wide player who had a spell with higher-league Lowestoft Town last season and teenage central midfielder Max Maughan, who has previously been with Colchester United, continue to be looked at along with Ross Crane.

Bury’s latest first-team friendly matches have seen two defeats; losing 1-0 at lower-league Newmarket Town on Friday before a 5-1 home loss to King’s Lynn Town, who play two levels higher.

The Blues, who will send a side to Long Melford tonight (7.45pm) before hosting Braintree Town tomorrow (3pm) and travel to Hadleigh United on Tuesday (7.45pm), have been handed a home draw in the Emirates FA Cup. They will host either Desborough Town or Histon in the preliminary round on August 24 while they face making an almost 250-mile round trip to play Lincoln United in the Buildbase FA Trophy in the extra preliminary round on September 28.

Bury’s BetVictor Isthmian League North Division campaign will begin at home to Basildon United on August 17, while their local derbies with AFC Sudbury have controversially been scheduled for two Tuesday nights, in September (17, A) and February (4, H).

They will again be at home on Summer Bank Holiday on August 26, against league newcomer Cambridge City (3pm) and will host Soham Town Rangers on Boxing Day (both 3pm).