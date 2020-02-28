Bury Town will be keen to stamp authority on BetVictor Isthmian League North Division’s basement side this weekend as they look to get their play-off push back on track.

The fifth-placed Blues have lost consecutive league encounters, both at Ram Meadow, with last Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at home to Great Wakering Rovers and are at risk of dropping out of the play-off places with Coggeshall Town (6th) hunting them down. Coggeshall are now just four points adrift but have three games in hand over Bury.

Bury will be keen to get back to winning ways on Saturday, away to bottom-of-the-table Romford at Witham Town (3pm).

Football - Bury Town v Great Wakering Rovers - Ben Mahew saves with his legs early on- Location - Ram Meadow - Picture - Neil Dady. (29881796)

The Blues are then due to host Grays Athletic this Tuesday night (7.45pm) in a match that has already been rescheduled twice due to bad weather.

But league position alone does not tell the whole story, with Glenn Tamplin’s side on a four match winning streak, including a 3-1 win away to league leaders Maldon & Tiptree in their last outing on Tuesday night.

Bury came close to taking points off Maldon themselves the week earlier, with a penalty and red card for the league leaders, but ‘just came up short’ in the opinion of boss Ben Chenery.

Football - Bury Town v Great Wakering Rovers - Skipper Ollie Fenn returned to the action today after a lengthy lay off- Ram Meadow - Picture - Neil Dady. (29881801)

They did not build on the performance as they welcomed Wakering, giving them a comfortable time as they ran out 3-0 winners; Bury rarely troubled the travelling keeper.

They conceded at regular intervals with one goal in the first half and two in the second, with Bury’s best chances coming shortly before the break.

Cemal Ramdan and then Joe Hood watched as their shots were cleared off the line – although they had a number of chances in the second half, they struggled to find the target and lacked a threatening touch.

But, in better news, it marked the return of club captain Ollie Fenn, who has been sidelined with an ankle injury since August 2019.

Gallery1

He played 83 minutes before being substituted off in his first match in six months. Fenn has played just twice in the league this season, in Bury’s first two outings. He was on the bench for the Maldon match.

* Emmanuel Machaya has left Bury Town this week.

* Meanwhile, Bury Town Women bowed out of the semi-finals of the Suffolk Women’s League KO Cup, after a hard-fought odd goal in five defeat to Brettvale.

They return to league action on Sunday, at home to Leiston St Margarets (2pm).

Read more Football