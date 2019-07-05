Haverhill Running Club’s junior section have been celebrating their one year anniversary, with their first annual awards night.

The club also presented its junior members with a new HRC hoodie, sponsored by JPK Carpentry & Construction’s Jason Gale.

The club committee worked hard to build up its youth section since reinvigorating the club two years ago, with plans coming to fruition last spring.

Since then, the juniors have been going from strength to strength; starting with last year’s newly set-up parkrun in the town and developing to have members compete in the County Cross Country Championships at Culford School in January.

Haverhill Running Club's juniors with coaches, Bryan Rootes (back row furthest right) and Sil Clay (back row furthest left), chair Karen Martin, next to Sil and Jason Gale, front row furthest right, owner of JPK Carpentry and Construction. Contributed picture (13285721)

And they took a moment away from the track to mark the one-year milestone, with a celebration at Route 66 Haverhill courtesy of Sam and Andrea Clark.

Ladies club captain Hayley Wilson said: “We are very proud of all our junior members and their achievements this year.

“It’s been hugely successful and that is down to the hard work of Sil Clay and her team of Bryan Rootes, Wendy Aldhouse and Suzanne Pattinson.

“They all give up a lot of time and work really hard to make the juniors what it is.

“We are really looking forward to seeing it expand further in its second year. I am very excited and looking forward to next year as we build on a great foundation.

“It was a wonderful celebration attended by parents as well, who I would like thank for their continued support.

“It was very difficult to select trophy winners as all the kids are working very hard, participating in many races. This is evident as we are currently fourth in the Friday 5 series with one race to go.”

The Friday 5 is a popular series of five-mile races and accompanying junior races held on Friday evenings between May and July, across Suffolk and Essex.

The trophies were awarded to:

Cross country attendance, effort and achievements: Harry Holroyd

Most improved: George Noakes

Most improved newcomer: Sophie Russel

Motts Field time trial: Charlotte Hulyer, Benji Darken

Coach’s choice: Sorren Spall, Juliet Bigley

Member’s member: Sorren Spall (as voted by junior runners)

Recognition for sprint efforts: Jed Randall

Overall and outstanding performance: Ben Phillips