Bildeston Rangers provided their departing manager David Lorimer Senior with the perfect send off on Tuesday evening by beating Bacton United 89 4-2 at Ipswich Town's Portman Road ground to lift the Suffolk FA Junior Cup.

Lorimer, who had already guided Rangers to promotion in the Touchline Suffolk & Ipswich League Division One this term, watched on as his side twice took the lead in front of a crowd of 818, only to be pegged back on each occasion.

However, substitute Tommy Newbigging fired Bildeston in front for a third time in the 86th minute and this time there was no way back for 2010 and 2017 winners Bacton, with Newbigging scoring again in stoppage time to rubber stamp the victory.

MBFP-14-05-2019-0340 S Bildeston lift the Cup. (10321838)

Bildeston were quick out of the traps and after Dale Munson had twice been denied by smart Jack Hardy saves, the former Hadleigh United frontman broke the deadlock in the 11th minute.

Sam Sharp's deep free-kick was headed back across goal by Daryl Alexander for Munson, who from a couple of yards out was never going to miss.

Bacton, who finished two places and eight points behind their opponents in the league, looked lethargic early on, yet slowly but surely they played their way into the contest and managed to get themselves level with 31 minutes on the clock.

MBFP-14-05-2019-009 S Bacton celebrate a goal by No 10 James Smith. (10322048)

A high ball into the Bildeston penalty area broke loose and James Smith was the first to react, steering his half volley in via the inside of the post.

Up the other end Bildeston had the ball in the net just before the break when Sharp's free-kick from distance flew straight in, but their celebrations were cut short by the referee, who had spotted a foul on Bacton goalkeeper Hardy.

Nevertheless, within six minutes of the restart Bildeston scored again and on this occasion it stood. The lively Sharp worked his way to the left byline, from where he cut the ball back for an advancing Alexander to pick out the top corner with the aid of a slight deflection.

MBFP-14-05-2019-025 S Bildeston No 15 Tommy Newbigging celebrates his goal. (10321695)

Back came Bacton again, though, as Sean Caley's clever flicked effort was well stopped by Charlie de Lara-Bell and Kalum Benham saw his headed effort hit the crossbar.

The equaliser eventually came in the 66th minute when Smith's flick on sent Caley in the clear and despite coming under some late pressure his low shot got the better of a diving De Lara-Bell.

For a period thereafter chances were at a premium, with the flow of the game being disrupted somewhat by a number of substitutions by both sides.

MBFP-14-05-2019-015 S Bacton No 7 Kalum Banham heads against the bar. (10322121)

Yet, it was one of those second-half introductions who proved to be eventual match winner. Newbigging's first goal came four minutes before the end of normal time with a shot from an acute angle that flew inside Hardy's near post.

And with Bacton throwing men forward in search of a third equaliser that would have sent the game into penalties, Paul Dodsworth showed good footwork to beat a couple of defenders inside the box before squaring a pass for Newbigging to slot in with the calmest of finishes.

* For pictures from the final and reaction from both camps, see this week's print editions.