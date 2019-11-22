Josh Mayhew believes Stowmarket Town are showing a different side of their game after continuing their unbeaten league record at the weekend, writes Alex Moss.

The Stow striker opened the scoring in Saturday’s 4-0 win at neighbours Whitton United, with a Matt Blake brace and a late header from Tom Bullard completing a 14th win in 17 games in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

With three draws coming from their other three league outings, the Old Gold & Blacks are one of only 17 sides across the top six tiers of the non-league pyramid still unbeaten in 2019/20.

FOOTBALL - Stowmarket Town FC v Haverhill Rovers...Pictured: Josh Mayhew (S)...PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (22201403)

“It’s good to score and keep the run going,” Mayhew said. “Especially after last year, we didn’t do ourselves justice here, so it’s a good result.

“I think last year (the 2-0 defeat at Whitton) we’d lost in the week in the cup as well. I think we’ve got that fight this year.

“We won’t get bullied by teams and I think we did a little bit last year. When the pitch got heavy we showed a different side of our game, which we’ve got now. It was good to keep a clean sheet as well.

“We’ve got to keep going. Stanway won again to put the pressure on us, but until we’ve won it we’ve just got to keep going every week.

“Every week we’re expected to win, so we’ve got to keep going and prove the doubters wrong.”

Last week Mayhew notched his 100th goal for the Old Gold & Blacks, coming off the bench to score in the 7-0 thrashing of Leiston Reserves in the League Challenge Cup.

Mayhew’s 100-goal haul is the first by a Stow player since the trio of Paul Grimes, Dave King and Stuart Jopling achieved the feat around 20 years ago.

“It’s good,” he said. “Obviously to make history for the club and people like Dave King who have done it before. It’s nice to join the club and I want to keep going and get as many as I can.”

Saturday’s win at Whitton helped Stow move 15 points clear again at the top of the Premier Division, with Mildenhall Town set to visit Greens Meadow tomorrow (3pm).

Former Ipswich Town striker Dean Bowditch, 33, who joined the club earlier this week, is set to be in the squad, with Dave Cowley also available after serving his three-game suspension.

George Quantrell, 17, is still on trial with Sky Bet League One outfit Peterborough United, and is training with the club’s first team and under-23s.

Striker George Clarke has made his loan move to Felixstowe & Walton United permanent this week, while defender Sam Nunn’s loan with the Seasiders has been extended until the end of the season.

* Stow’s League Challenge Cup third round trip to holders Long Melford has been arranged for Wednesday, December 11.