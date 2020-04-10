Feeling fed-up during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown and feeling you haven't got the motivation to meet your fitness targets?

Got a competitive edge and wanting to flex it? Or just wanting to find a way that might allow you to connect with people through exercise once again within the current restrictions?

Well this is where the BFP Bikeathon could help.

As of tomorrow (Saturday, April 11) we are launching a solo cycling fitness challenge on Strava for our readers to hopefully inject a bit of fun into lockdown while also maintaining the important need for social distancing.

Sports Editor, Russell Claydon, is cycling 150 miles for two charities in May. (33332542)

The BFP Bikeathon aims to provide people with a fitness challenge during the coronavirus lockdown to help physical and mental wellbeing.

We are putting up two prizes of a year's subscription to our new IM News app which includes a digital version of the paper delivered to your mobile device or tablet every week, as well as an ad-free version of all our website stories.

From tomorrow (April 11) up until Monday, May 11 we will give riders the opportunity to use their daily exercise allowance to record their rides with two challenges running alongside each other, with a prize to the winner of each at the end of the month.

The BFP Bikeathon aims to provide people with a fitness challenge during the coronavirus lockdown to help physical and mental wellbeing (33331688)

The prizes will be for:

The further distance cycled in under one hour. The most miles logged during the one month period to May 11.

Sports editor Russell Claydon said: "These are tough times we are currently in where there are necessary big restrictions on our everyday lives.

"Many of us will be struggling with our sports clubs, such a big part of people's lives, being shut down with no date of when they will return.

"But we are hoping the BFP Bikeathon challenges can help boost people's physical and mental wellbeing and provide a bit of fun light relief to pit progress against others.

"I appreciate this idea of mine could never take off but equally, it would be great if it did, so if you are interested, please give it a go. After all, what is there to lose?!"

To take part, simply click here to find our Strava club page and choose to join. Then record your rides which will upload into the club and be eligible towards both concurrent challenges.

* Please note, a minimum of 10 eligible riders, classed as those not directly connected with working for Iliffe Media, must be registered in the BFP Bikeathon club for prizes to come into play at the end of the month. All rides registered from April 11 will be valid though, regardless of how many people have registered at that point.

* The sports editor's decision is final and usual Iliffe Media competition rules apply.

Read more HealthOther Sport