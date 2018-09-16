Joe wins three titles at Irish championships

THREE BELTS MORE: Joe Gray Junior has won three more titles

Brazilian Jiu Jitsu fighter Joe Gray Junior has done it again, claiming three belts at the recent NAGA Ireland Grappling Championships.

The 12-year-old has had a fantastic year, winning medals at almost every competition he has entered – in both the Gi and No-Gi categories – and often competes in heavier divisions than his own for the ‘challenge’.

Dad Joe Gray Senior has said a big part of the youngsters' success has been in the training he has received at Carlson Gracie Norfolk Gym in Thetford, led by BJJ expert Lee Doski.

And that success does not look at any risk of abating, with Joe returning from September 1’s event in Dublin with wins in both Gi and No-Gi in the 30-34.9kg category for 11-12 year olds, as well as winning the 35-39.9kg.

Gray Senior said: “It was a good weekend and, as you can guess, Joe was over the moon. He managed to win all his fights.

“He was so chuffed that he repeated his performance from last year but went one step further when they asked him to compete against a heavier boy who didn’t have an opponent.

“As Joe likes to challenge himself, he accepted and gave it his all, winning by points and winning yet another belt.

“He was so happy and proud of himself for his performance in Ireland and he should be.”

Joe is next competing at the junior European Championships, which will be held in Wolverhampton at the end of the month.

Carlson Gracie also had a team competing in Dublin, with a number of podium places.

Martyna Tumanowicz won the Girls No-Gi Intermediate 38-40kg 11 year old category while Oliwia Szatkowska took top spot among the Girls No-Gi Expert 45-48kg 12 year old.

Darius Daminaitis took the runner-up spot in the Kids Gi Expert 25-29.9kg 7 year old category as did Kate Pfeiffer in the Teen Girls Gi 14 year old category.