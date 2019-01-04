What a miserable Christmas period for Ipswich Town. Three consecutive defeats, eight goals conceded and surely now an impossible task to avoid dropping into the third tier of English football since 1957.

So, what do we do next? January is finally here and we now have the chance to get some desperately-needed quality.

But, with the club 10 points adrift of safety and struggling for any kind of form, you have to question who would want to join the club? Personally, I believe Town need four or five quality players to have any hope of climbing out of the mess they’re in.

Starting at the back. The club has been crying out for a good right-back for years and with Jonas Knudsen looking like he’s on the way, the left side needs to be analysed too, with Leicester youngster Callum Elder now signed on loan from Leicester City.

Now, this may be controversial, but I also feel we need to strengthen centrally too, as Luke Chambers simply hasn’t been good enough.

I love his passion and I admire all he does for the club, but this season the skipper has been at fault for far too many goals and doesn’t look assured at all.

He’s getting older, he’s getting slower and Town need to stop conceding silly goals. That said, we then lose our leader and motivator, so if he was to be replaced, it would have to be by somebody of a similar mould.

The obvious other position is a creative midfielder and striker. For me, Ellis Harrison is more than capable at this level, but how he could benefit from someone with real quality and experience alongside him.

Murphy, Wickham and Crouch have all been thrown into the mix and to be honest I’d take any of them.

Relegation looks inevitable, but if there is to be a miracle, January is massive if Lambert is to save the day.