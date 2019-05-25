Needham Market’s manager has revealed the club are on the cusp of signing a new goalkeeper, following the surprise announcement that Jake Jessup had become surplus to requirements.

Richard Wilkins admitted the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central side would not have moved Jessup on without a suitable replacement in mind and had, in principle, agreed terms with a ‘more experienced and older’ shot-stopper.

This led to Jessup being told he would not be offered an extension to the one-year deal he had signed with the Step 3 club ahead of last season.

FOOTBALL - Needham Market v Coalville Town..Pictured: Jake Jessup...PICTURE: Mecha Morton... (10893474)

The 25-year-old said it came as a ‘massive surprise’ adding that, although he was ‘not short of offers’, he would rather have stayed at Bloomfields.

“It came as a massive surprise when Wilks told me the club wanted someone more experienced and older,” Jessup said.

“To me it’s very disappointing because I felt I had a really good year and that I had really stepped up into the role.”

Wilkins said it was ‘never easy’ to make, nor communicate, decisions to move players on but felt Jessup had understood.

He said: “He can hold his head high, he did have a good season, but it was just felt we required that experienced voice at the back, especially with a young defence.

“Some people might think it was a bit harsh on him, but we do have someone else in mind who fills our requirements of both older and more experienced. He’s agreed to join, or we would never have moved Jake on.”

Jessup added: “In the last four years I’ve played 215 games at this level so there’s plenty of experience, but I respect the club’s decision and I like to think we leave on good terms.

“In fact, long term, it’s a really good club and I would love to come back one day – they have something that could be very special brewing with the 3G pitch and the way it’s all developing.”

The former Chelmsford City player made eight appearances for the Vanarama National League South club in the 2017/18 season alongside a number of loan spells, including now defunct Thurrock FC, before signing a one-year deal with the Marketmen in May 2018. He played every league match, according to Wilkins.

Jessup said: “I’m not short of offers, I have spoken to a few clubs and there’s interest both locally as well as at the same or a higher level.

“But I would much rather have stayed where I was because I was just starting to get settled in and now I have to find somewhere else to go.

NEW FACES: Joe Marsden and Jake Jessup sign Marketmen contracts for 2018/19 season (10893504)

“So I want to take the time to think about it, I’m not going to jump into something.

“And Chelmsford have told me I’m welcome to go and train there, so I’m confident of finding a new club.

“I also want to put on record how grateful I am to Richard Wilkins and (assistant manager) Nathan Munson, they gave me a platform to play.”

* Jeremiah Kamanzi, 21, and Regan Pelling, 20, have also left to pursue more regular first-team football. Wilkins said he wished them both well as recognised their need to be playing regularly.

Gallery1

* Meanwhile, Marketwoman Amber Sparkes has won the Rising Star category in The FA and McDonald’s Grassroots Football Awards 2019.

The central midfielder is in the process of completing her Level 2 coaching course and has also become a Level 7 referee. As a winner, she will go forward for judging in the national awards next month, and will be awarded her prize at a ceremony at the start of the 2019/20 season.