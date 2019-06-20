Cemal Ramadan has committed his future to Bury Town by signing a new one-year contract.

The striker rejoined the Blues for a third spell in November 2018 from Leiston, although his campaign was cut short by a groin injury.

Nevertheless, the former Ipswich Town trainee has since undergone surgery and will be fit for the start of pre-season, which for Bury gets under way on July 2.

FOOTBALL - Bury Town v Coggeshall Town..Pictured: Cemal Ramadan....PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (12710971)

Manager Ben Chenery told the club's website: "I am very pleased that Cemal has committed to us for the season. Goalscorers are very hard to come by, so this gives us the security for the full season.

"He has now had his operation that ended his season early and will be fit and ready to go when the pre-season matches kick off in early July."