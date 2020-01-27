Ipswich Town midfielder Lounes Foudil joins Bury Town on a work experience agreement
Bury Town have added a fourth Ipswich Town academy player to their squad on a work experience deal.
Paris-born midfielder Lounes Foudil has joined fellow Tractor Boys Alex Henderson, Tommy Smith and Colin Oppong in linking up with the Blues.
The Frenchman signed in time for Saturday's 2-1 BetVictor Isthmian League North Division defeat at Tilbury and came on as a replacement for Jake Chambers-Shaw, who suffered a potentially serious collarbone injury.
The playmaker was taken to hospital for an initial assessment and he will return today for a further check.
Chambers-Shaw, who joined Bury from Mildenhall Town in 2018, has made 26 appearances this term.
* For more on Foudil's arrival and an update on Chambers-Shaw's injury, see this week's Free Press print edition.
Read moreFootball
More by this authorLiam Apicella