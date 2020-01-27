Home   Sport   Article

Ipswich Town midfielder Lounes Foudil joins Bury Town on a work experience agreement

By Liam Apicella
-
liam.apicella@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 11:08, 27 January 2020
 | Updated: 11:08, 27 January 2020

Bury Town have added a fourth Ipswich Town academy player to their squad on a work experience deal.

Paris-born midfielder Lounes Foudil has joined fellow Tractor Boys Alex Henderson, Tommy Smith and Colin Oppong in linking up with the Blues.

The Frenchman signed in time for Saturday's 2-1 BetVictor Isthmian League North Division defeat at Tilbury and came on as a replacement for Jake Chambers-Shaw, who suffered a potentially serious collarbone injury.

Ipswich's Lounes Foudil
Ipswich's Lounes Foudil

The playmaker was taken to hospital for an initial assessment and he will return today for a further check.

Chambers-Shaw, who joined Bury from Mildenhall Town in 2018, has made 26 appearances this term.

* For more on Foudil's arrival and an update on Chambers-Shaw's injury, see this week's Free Press print edition.

Read more
Football

More by this author

Liam Apicella
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE