Will Gardner is hoping to make his second spell at Bury Town a much more successful one after signing from Isthmian League North Division rivals Soham Town Rangers.

The left-back was signed by Ben Chenery from lower-league Haverhill Rovers, where he broke through the youth set-up, in March 2016.

But he had moved on to Soham within three months, following the end of the 2015/16 campaign, having failed to hold down a regular place in the Blues side.

FOOTBALL - Bury Town FC v Soham Rangers...Pictured: Tanner Call (B) and Will Gardner (S)....PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (13239722)

Looking light on defenders following Kryan Clements and Ian Miller's departures, Chenery has now re-signed the player who made 33 appearances for Robbie Mason's Greens as they finished 16th last term.

He becomes the second confirmed summer signing at the Denny Bros Stadium with Jarid Robson having previously arrived from relegated Mildenhall Town.

The Blues return to pre-season training tomorrow (July 2) with a number of trailists looking to win themselves a place in Chenery's squad as they embark on a hectic pre-season schedule of 11 friendlies in 28 days.

Following the exit of goalkeeper Luis Tibbles to Lowestoft Town, a new glovesman was expected to be announced over the weekend, but we understand a deal is still close to being completed, rather than having fallen through.

