Emmanuel Machaya has decided to leave Bury Town to 'seek more playing time elsewhere'.

The striker has spent the last couple of campaigns at the Denny Bros Stadium, having previously played for Norwich United.

Machaya enjoyed a positive 2018/19 campaign, during which he scored 38 goals in as many outings for Bury, Bury's Under-23s and his dual registered club Long Melford.

Football - AFC Sudbury v Bury Town - Emmanuel Machaya Evades Sudbury Challenge - Picture - Neil Dady. (30290820)

This season he has turned out on 19 occasions for the Blues and is their joint second highest scorer with seven goals.

"Just wanna say a massive thank you to everyone@BuryTownFC and wish you all the best for the rest of the season," Machaya, who has also been dual registered with Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Hadleigh United, wrote on Twitter.

"Been an amazing 2 seasons for me personally and though I've decided to seek more playing time elsewhere, I'm sure we will cross paths again at some point."

Read more Football