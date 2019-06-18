Bury Town have announced the departures of Luis Tibbles and Kyran Clements.

Goalkeeper Tibbles arrived at the Denny Bros Stadium two years ago and made the number one shirt his own, as well as receiving a call-up for an England representative side to face the Falkland Islands last season.

However, the Blues will now be on the look out for a new 'keeper after he informed manager Ben Chenery of his desire to move on.

FOOTBALL - Bury Town v Coggeshall Town..Pictured: Luis Tibbles....PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (12550959)

Meanwhile, defender Clements has turned down Bury's offer of a new contract.

The club will be due a fee for the ex AFC Sudbury player's services, given that he is under the age of 24 and was offered terms of re-engagement.

Manager Chenery said on the club's website: "I would like to thank both Luis and Kyran for their service to the club over the past few seasons and I wish them well with their next moves and whatever they go on to do with their future careers."

FOOTBALL - Bury Town v Basildon United..Pictured: Kyran Clements scores...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (12551003)

"Their departures obviously leave us with a couple of positions to fill but I am in discussions with players at the moment and as and when any signings are made it will be announced by the club.

"Luis and Kyran departing does not change our ambitions for the new season, I have replacements lined up and very much looking forward to getting started again in early July."

News of the duo moving on comes on the back of midfielder Ryan Horne signing a new contract.