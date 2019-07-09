Talented left-sided teenager Ross Crane has pulled out of his final year at AFC Sudbury's academy and looks likely to sign for the club's bitter rivals Bury Town, we can exclusively reveal.

Crane, who turns 17 later this month, was highly rated at Sudbury and kept experienced former Needham Market left-back Daryl Coakley out of Mark Morsley's starting 11 during the back end of last season.

He made 14 appearances in the Bostik League North Division, which was yesterday re-named as the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division as part of a major new sponsorship deal.

AFC Sudbury v Canvey Island - Ross Crane..Pic - Richard Marsham. (13566368)

Crane also played a starring role in AFC Sudbury Under-18s successful season which saw them win the Thurlow Nunn Youth League Championship for a third year running, as well as the Suffolk Boys' Under-18s Midweek Cup at Ipswich Town's Portman Road.

He then shone as an advanced left-winger in Nevada, USA as AFC Sudbury Academy won the Albion Las Vegas Memorial Day Cup via his golden goal in the final against Downton LSVC.

Sudbury revealed his exit on their website last night as part of an article about the club's head of education at their academy, Dave Cannon, being set to combine his role with being part of Mark Morsley's first team management team.

Ross Crane in action for Bury Town at Debenham LC on Saturday Picture: Mark Bullimore

It read: "Ross Crane has left AFC Sudbury. The lad, his family and his representatives felt his development would be better elsewhere. Although a disappointment and difficult to agree with, we wish him all the best."

Bury Town manager Ben Chenery, who played Crane in his side's opening pre-season friendly at lower-league Debenham LC on Saturday, where they lost 1-0, said: "Ross Crane left Sudbury and his name was mentioned to us.

"He has come down and been training with us and done very well. He also played on Saturday.

"He is a young lad with massive potential.

Trialist Ross Crane takes a free-kick for Bury Town at Debenham LC on Saturday Picture: Mark Bullimore

"He is training with us at the minute and we will see what happens moving forward."

He added: "We are pleased to have a player of his quality looking to progress his football here and we are taking a close look at him."

Meanwhile, the addition of a loan goalkeeper from a professional club to replace Luis Tibbles, who departed for higher-league Lowestoft Town, is still waiting for clearance but we understand it could be completed later today.