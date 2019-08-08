Ben Chenery has completed the signings of a further two trialists to bolster his Bury Town squad for a promotion push – and is in talks with another, we can reveal.

Highly-rated versatile 17-year-old Ross Crane, who left AFC Sudbury and their academy programme earlier this summer, and former Lowestoft Town striker Cruise Nydazayo have joined experienced centre-back Taylor Hastings in putting pen to paper at Ram Meadow.

The latter, who was with higher-league Harlow Town last season and includes Enfield, Heybridge Swifts and Felixstowe & Walton United among his former clubs, was announced as joining on Monday.

Trialist Max Maughan (left) and confirmed signing Cruise Nydazayo (right) in action for Bury at Debenham LC in pre-season Picture: Mark Bullimore

Manager Chenery had run the rule over all three in a succession of pre-season friendly matches which finished with a confidence-boosting 7-2 home victory against Crane Sports, reigning champions three levels below the Blues, on Saturday.

Having signed seven players in total while losing three ahead of their BetVictor Isthmian League North Division opener at home to Basildon United a week on Saturday (August 17, 3pm) he believes he now has the added depth he identified as being a factor in missing on a play-off spot last season.

“We have tried to add in different areas and our bench now looks stronger with people who can come on and change a game.

Football action from Debenham LC v Bury Town..DEBENHAM WALL LEFT TO RIGHT MATT POXON, JOSH DOWSING, HENRY FOWLER..Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography. (13612313)

“It is a squad game rather than about 11 players and we will be looking to try and keep everyone happy and fit.”

He revealed he is also in talks to reach an agreement to sign former Colchester United academy central midfielder Max Maughan, who like Crane and Nydazayo, has been on trial since the start of pre-season, 11 games ago.

Chenery believes 27-year-old Hastings can be ‘a calming influence’ on an otherwise young backline.

He sees Crane as more of a marauding midfielder, as he has been utilised in pre-season, than the mordern-day rampaging left-back that he was across 14 appearances for AFC Sudbury’s first-team last season.

MILDENHALL: Football - Mildenhall Town v Bury Town Ben Chenery Bury Town manager Picture Mark Westley. (13684495)

“He has got a lot of attributes to be a great footballer,” said Chenery.

“He has great balance, a good delivery, can see a pass and is powerful for his age. He can glide past people.

“He is still learning his trade though.”

Nydazayo, who has also been at Wroxham and Great Yarmouth Town, can offer ‘something different up front’, he said.