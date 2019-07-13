Former Arsenal scholar Daniel Barden has signed a season-long loan deal with BetVictor Isthmian League North Division side Bury Town from Premier League new-boys Norwich City.

The paperwork on the deal, first alluded to in the Bury Free Press on June 28, was completed just ahead of the 6ft 5in 18-year-old featuring for Bury in last night's 1-0 pre-season friendly defeat at lower-league Newmarket Town.

Barden joined the Canaries from the Gunners in January this year, having seen his chances limited at the north London club.

New Bury Town goalkeeper Daniel Barden takes part in a warm-up ahead of the pre-season friendly at Newmarket Town Picrture: Russell Claydon (13751532)

The north London raised youngster, who made a handful of appearances for Arsenal Under-18s, was a substitute for both legs of the 2017/18 FA Youth Cup final defeat against Chelsea.

After signing for Norwich in January, following a trial with the Canaries, he made his competitive debut as they were knocked out of the FA Youth Cup with a 3-0 defeat against Preston North End.

He had started pre-season with Norwich City Under-23s but was keen to get a first taste of men's football via a loan spell.

"I am really looking forward to it," he said.

"I haven't played men's football before so I am just really excited to get into the nitty gritty."

Bury Town manager Ben Chenery had been looking for a replacement to fill the number one shirt at the Blues following the departure of Luis Tibbles to higher-league Lowestoft Town.

Football - Bostik Football League - North Division, Bury Town 5-2 Witham Town. Pictured - Luis Tibbles. Picture - Paul Tebbutt. (13607455)

He said of Barden's arrival: "Norwich are really keen on him and have high hopes for him.

"As a goalkeeper you need to play and with the teams they have available for him at the minute: the first team and the under-23s, his opportunities are going to be limited.

"He has got all the qualities to be successful going forward and senior football is only going to aid his development.

"We are really pleased to have him and he is going to be a real addition to what we are doing."

* For more from Barden on his arrival, and the latest Bury Town transfer news, see Friday's Bury Free Press.