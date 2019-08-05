Bury Town manager Ben Chenery has bolstered his defensive ranks with the signing of Taylor Hastings.

The centre-back, who made 30 appearances for Harlow Town in the Isthmian League Premier Division last term, had been on trial with the Blues following his relocation to the area earlier this summer.

And the former Heybridge player has caught Chenery's eye in recent friendly outings, with his arrival helping to cover the departures of Ian Miller (Walsham-le-Willows) and Kyran Clements (Braintree Town).

Bury Town manager Ben Chenery

Chenery told Bury's website: "I became aware a few weeks ago that Taylor had relocated very close to us and was looking to play locally after playing for Harlow Town last season.

"He has played in our last few friendlies and impressed me. He is strong and experienced having played in our division and at 27 is a good age for our squad, he will fit in well with the rest of the players here and will be a good addition for us."

* For more on Hastings' arrival, see this week's Free Press print edition.