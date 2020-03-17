Isthmian League announces further postponement to April 3

The Isthmian League have issued a further statement to confirm a further postponement in line with elite football to suspend all football-related activity until April 3.

Their decision follows yesterday's change in government advice to stop sporting activities across the country, with the league chairman conceding it was unlikely this advice will have changed by April 4.

This affects the fixtures of North Division teams Bury Town (5th), AFC Sudbury (11th) and Soham Town Rangers (13th).

Today's statement from Isthmian Football League chairman Nick Robinson reads: "Following statements from the UK Government yesterday as well as statements from The FA, the leagues forming Steps 1-4 of the National League System with representatives of Steps 5-6 met by conference call and decided that all matches be suspended until April 3.

Isthmian League chairman Nick Robinson. Met Police v Tonbridge Angels super play-off final. Picture: David Couldridge (31804252)

"The Isthmian League Board also met yesterday by video conference and agreed that all matches, including the Development League, the Youth League and Cup, The Women’s Cup and the Velocity Trophy be suspended until that date.

"The likelihood is that matches will not start again on April 4, and in the meantime the League will work with all others in the game to ensure that clubs are kept up to date with the latest information.

"It cannot be stressed too much that these are unprecedented times. The board will do what it can to ensure that football can recommence as soon as possible, and that the league does not put more pressure on clubs financially while the future is unknown."

