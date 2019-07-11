Bury Town will host Basildon United at their Denny Bros Ram Meadow stadium on the opening day of the 2019/20 season in the BetVictor League North Division.

The fixtures for the newly-sponsored Isthmian League have been released this evening, with teams getting off the mark on Saturday August 17, 2019.

It sees the Blues welcome a team that finished 11 places below them in the league last season.

Bury will play their first away match on Tuesday August 20, 2019 away to Witham Town – the side that finished one place below Basildon last season.

Bury Town celebrating a goal against Basildon United in their 4-2 home win of the 2018/19 season. Picture: Mecha Morton

They will again be at home on Summer Bank Holiday on August 26, 2019 against league newcomer Cambridge City – the Step 4 team have moved sideways from the BetVictor Southern League Division One Central.

The first of the two AFC Sudbury derbies will be on Tuesday September 17, 2019 with Bury Town playing host.

They will also be at home when Soham Town Rangers visit on Boxing Day.

AFC Sudbury will be at home with the return fixture again scheduled for a Tuesday evening, on February 4, 2020.

The Soham return fixture is set for Easter Monday, with Bury Town visiting Julius Martin Lane on April 30, 2020.

The final day of the season will see Bury Town travel to Coggeshall Town on Saturday April 25, 2020.

With Cambridge City and Histon newcomers to the league, plus Suffolk rivals Felixstowe & Walton United in their second season at Step 4, there are set to be a number of exciting matches between local rivals.

Bury Town started their last campaign on a win, beating Soham Town Rangers 1-0 on the opening day of the season on August 27, 2018.

They went on to finish sixth, one spot below a coveted play-off place.