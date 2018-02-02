Irish rugby legend praises progress of Wolfpack

Irish rugby legend Kevin Maggs, Bury St Edmunds Pro-am rugby director, was on hand to provide advice —and drinks — to the Wolfpack during their home win over Redruth, writes Hannah Dolman.

The former Irish centre, who gained 70 caps for his country, was part of the coaching team that oversaw the 27-14 victory, filling in as waterboy and tactician.

Having watched the squad overpower a team above them in the National League 2 South, he had nothing but praise for their progress.

Maggs said: “I’m enjoying my time with Bury this season, it’s a fantastic club.

“The set-up is already at a standard well above where the team currently play and I’m very much behind their aims for professional status, they’re achievable.

“I have watched the team improve — and play better together — across the season, so I don’t see why that development can’t continue.

“I think they played well in some tough conditions.

“Ollie (Smith, head coach) and I bring a lot of experience to the coaching side of things, and hopefully that can help to boost the overall prospects of the team.

“It is a shame the chance of promotion has slipped away now, but that doesn’t mean the rest of the season is over, there’s still a lot to play for — and a lot more to learn.

“One of the things I’ve been really impressed by is the crowds at Bury. They’re enthusiastic and loud every time, always getting behind the team.

“It’s always a great atmosphere at The Haberden and that makes it a really attractive place to play rugby.”