Ipswich Town have revealed former Bury St Edmunds schoolboy Jack Lankester's latest back injury is worse than first feared, with the 19-year-old now set to undergo surgery and at least five months recovery time.

The player who had a loan spell at Bury Town in early 2018 ahead of signing his first professional contract last summer, suffered a second stress fracture in his back in six months during Town’s pre-season game against Fortuna Dusseldorf in Germany.

Initially, it was only announced he would miss the start of the season and that it was thought to be a reaction to the injury which had ended his breakthrough season early in January.

Jack Lankester receiving Ipswich Town Young Player of The Year award Picture: Ipswich Town (9955173)

But after the Blues’ medical staff consulted expert advice at home and abroad, he will undergo surgery on it next week as the best way forward.

Physio Matt Byard, speaking to the club's official website, explained: “Jack had a stress fracture in January. After a period of six months rehabilitation and further scans, he was cleared by a specialist to return to pre-season training.

“Unfortunately Jack suffered a subsequent stress fracture against Fortuna. It’s a completely new injury.

“Having spoken to leading consultants in the UK and the US, they have advised us that a minimally invasive procedure will help his fracture to heal.

“This is specialist approach to the treatment of a stress fracture and he will have surgery next week. He will then have a focused rehabilitation period over the coming months.

“He will have a scan after five months and from there we will have a much clearer idea of when he can return to training.”

Lankester made his professional debut in the Sky Bet Championship on October 21, 2018, coming on as a substitute in the 2-0 home loss to Queen's Park Rangers.

Jack Lankester during the Sky Bet Championship match between Ipswich Town and Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ipswich Town FC (5019537)

He went on to make 11 appearances, scoring one goal - coming in the home loss to Millwall on New Year's Day - before injury cut his campaign short. But he was still named the club's Young Player of The Year at the end of the season.

The Fornham-raised player signed a new three-year deal at Town in January.