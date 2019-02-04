Suffolk FA have announced that an unprecedented six of their county cup finals will be staged at Ipswich Town this season.

SPECIAL OCCASION: Bury Town and Leiston walk out from the tunnel for last season's Suffolk Premier Cup final, which was played at Portman Road

The most finals the Sky Bet Championship club has previously accommodated at their Portman Road home in one season is four, which was the same number as were hosted last season.

In addition to the Premier Cup, CNet Training Senior Cup, Junior Cup and Primary Cup finals held last season, the Tractor Boys will host the HomeStore Self Storage Women’s Cup and Under-18 Midweek Cup finals.

Meanwhile, Needham Market will host four finals at their Bloomfields home on the same day, with the Sunday Cup, Sunday Shield, Sunday Trophy and Veterans' Cup deciders to be staged on the main and adjoining 3G pitch.

Suffolk FA chief executive Richard Neal said: “We’re delighted to announce the details of the Suffolk county cup finals for this season.

"We know the hosting clubs will help us to provide a fitting finale to another fantastic season of adult football in the county.”

The full schedule of cup final dates and venues is as follows:

Tuesday, April 23 - Days Sports Suffolk Senior Reserve Cup at Leiston, 7.30pm

Sunday, April 28 – Suffolk Sunday Cup, Suffolk Sunday Shield, Suffolk Sunday Trophy and Suffolk Veterans’ Cup at Needham Market, kick-offs tbc

Tuesday, May 7 – HomeStore Self Storage Women’s Cup at Portman Road, 7.30pm

Wednesday, May 8 – Suffolk Premier Cup at Portman Road, 7.30pm

Thursday, May 9 – Suffolk Under-18 Midweek Cup at Portman Road, 7.30pm

Friday, May 10 – CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup at Portman Road, 7.30pm

Monday, May 13 – Suffolk Primary Cup at Portman Road, 7.30pm

Tuesday, May 14 – Suffolk Junior Cup at Portman Road, 7.30pm