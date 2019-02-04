Suffolk FA reveal a record six county cup finals to be held at Ipswich Town FC this season
Suffolk FA have announced that an unprecedented six of their county cup finals will be staged at Ipswich Town this season.
The most finals the Sky Bet Championship club has previously accommodated at their Portman Road home in one season is four, which was the same number as were hosted last season.
In addition to the Premier Cup, CNet Training Senior Cup, Junior Cup and Primary Cup finals held last season, the Tractor Boys will host the HomeStore Self Storage Women’s Cup and Under-18 Midweek Cup finals.
Meanwhile, Needham Market will host four finals at their Bloomfields home on the same day, with the Sunday Cup, Sunday Shield, Sunday Trophy and Veterans' Cup deciders to be staged on the main and adjoining 3G pitch.
Suffolk FA chief executive Richard Neal said: “We’re delighted to announce the details of the Suffolk county cup finals for this season.
"We know the hosting clubs will help us to provide a fitting finale to another fantastic season of adult football in the county.”
The full schedule of cup final dates and venues is as follows:
Tuesday, April 23 - Days Sports Suffolk Senior Reserve Cup at Leiston, 7.30pm
Sunday, April 28 – Suffolk Sunday Cup, Suffolk Sunday Shield, Suffolk Sunday Trophy and Suffolk Veterans’ Cup at Needham Market, kick-offs tbc
Tuesday, May 7 – HomeStore Self Storage Women’s Cup at Portman Road, 7.30pm
Wednesday, May 8 – Suffolk Premier Cup at Portman Road, 7.30pm
Thursday, May 9 – Suffolk Under-18 Midweek Cup at Portman Road, 7.30pm
Friday, May 10 – CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup at Portman Road, 7.30pm
Monday, May 13 – Suffolk Primary Cup at Portman Road, 7.30pm
Tuesday, May 14 – Suffolk Junior Cup at Portman Road, 7.30pm