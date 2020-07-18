Despite their new formal partnership with Needham Market, Ipswich Town academy manager Bryan Klug has reassured Bury Town fans they can expect to see more players joining them on loan in the future.

With a punishing injury list last season, which had threatened to detail their promotion bid, Bury were able to benefit from bringing in players from the county’s professional club.

Colin Oppong, Alex Henderson, Tommy Smith, Quevin Castro and Lounes Foudil all got game time at Ram Meadow in the coronavirus-curtailed 2019/20 campaign.

It followed on from the likes of Jack Lankester and Brett McGavin having enjoyed successful spells at Bury.

And a formally announced link-up with Kevin Horlock’s Needham Market will not prevent the development pathway with Bury continuing from 2020/21.

“All I will say about Bury is they have been so good with our players and I feel total trust when they go with Al (Alan Lee) and Ben (Chenery) and the rest of the staff there, so nothing changes there,” said Klug.

“If they like any of our players I’m sure the players won’t hesitate to go there because of the feedback they have had because of the lads who have been there. There will be no difference there.”

Bury Town returned to training for the first time since March on Saturday.

