Que Sera, Sera... I better not start singing this just yet, but isn’t is pleasing to see Ipswich enjoying themselves with a cup run and having a real opportunity to make their first appearance at the new Wembley.

A young and hungry team travelled to London Road on Wednesday and with Peterborough finishing the match with a reasonably strong eleven, we did brilliantly to keep the door shut and take the tie to penalties. And what a shoot-out it was!

After young Brett McGavin missed his spot kick, a fine performance from stopper and debutant Adam Pryzbeck saw the Blues drag themselves back into the ascendency.

Joey Sadler

Then up stepped Barry Cotter, who was not only back in the team for the first time under Paul Lambert, but was also celebrating his 21st birthday, to score the winner.

I must give a special mention to local lads Alex Henderson and Tommy Smith, who should be very proud of their respective performances.

Alex started the game alongside Cole Skuse and after a shaky start, grew into the game and looked solid at the back.

Tommy then replaced Skuse, meaning the two West Suffolk boys were central defensive partners in the Ipswich backline and successfully kept the ball out.

A lot has been said about Lambert’s disinterest in cup competitions but after watching him bounce up and down on the touchline – and show the passion he always does to his young side – I find it hard to believe he isn’t keen on a Wembley visit himself.

Back to league duties now and a gigantic fixture awaits against Coventry City. Town will be desperate to get something out of this one and with a win, could potentially go eight points clear of the Sky Blues.

Some say it’s the most wonderful time of the year, yet Ipswich will need to be at their very best to ensure they stay at the top of the tree.

