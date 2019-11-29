You don’t know what you’re doing! And for once, I’m not saying that about Town owner Marcus Evans. An extremely frosty and feisty affair at Portman Road on Tuesday was overshadowed and ruined by referee Alan Young and his officials.

For the third time this season, Town were again denied a perfectly good goal as the man in pink made the top-of-the-table clash with Wycombe Wanderers all about him. The ridiculous awarding of the late penalty, which thankfully Tomáš Holý saved superbly, rubbing more salt into the wound.

We can all say ‘I’m not usually one to criticise the officials’, however the performance of Alan Young was one of the worst pieces of officiating I have ever seen, and I play on Sundays!

Joseph Sadler Across the Border column picture (16483283)

That said, despite Mr Young’s baffling decisions across the evening, it was an entertaining night at Portman Road, but unfortunately another one where Paul Lambert’s men just could not find that all-important goal.

Town have managed to come out of these two big occasions unbeaten, although without gaining any real ground on both Wycombe and Blackpool.

It means it’s a massive month ahead now for The Tractor Boys, who have a number of tough away matches against other promotion favourites in Coventry City and Portsmouth.

A difficult December is followed by what looks like an easier January, with three home fixtures against sides we ‘should’ beat, so let’s hope Town keep themselves within the race at Christmas.

We look forward to the FA Cup now and another weekend for Lambert to experiment with his squad. A third round cup tie would not only give the Town faithful a potential big day out, but after a frustrating week, it would be pleasing to see the 1978 FA Cup winners continue their cup run.

* Catch all my thoughts and column via video, on the IpswichFanZone YouTube channel (below). Make sure you subscribe to not miss any match-day reaction this season.

Read more Football