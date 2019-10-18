After a pretty eventful international break both on and off the pitch, the long wait for club football is over, and Paul Lambert will be keen for his side to keep their impressive momentum going.

I must touch on England and say how disgusted I was at the scenes from Bulgaria on Monday night and want to praise every single Lion on that pitch for coming away as winners in adversity.

Congratulations also to former Blue Tyrone Mings, who looks as if he could have a long international career ahead of him, after an impressive debut.

THE IPSWICH VIEW Columnist Joey Sadler (19518940)

We’re back to all things League One now and Town’s long trip to Accrington Stanley, in yet another game they could and should win. We all remember the horror show from last season’s FA Cup Third Round defeat to them and I’m sure Lambert will be reminding his players of that, desperate to put things right this time around and, if results go their way, go as far as seven points clear at the top.

Accrington have struggled this campaign and, if Town win at The Crown Ground, could find themselves in the relegation zone.

The Blue Army will be strong favourites to get all three points Sunday lunchtime but, as all of us long and suffering fans know we don’t tend to do that well after international breaks, and even worse when we’re playing on Sky! So this, by all means, will not be easy.

It will be interesting to see the team Lambo goes with. The former Celtic man has chopped and changed his starting 11 many times already this season and with James Wilson suspended, Kane Vincent-Young carrying a knock and Flynn Downes limping off during his England U20 duties, he may need to rely on other players to step up and be counted.

It’s a massive month ahead for The Tractor Boys who have tough tests on the horizon, so let’s hope we can continue the winning streak and ensure it’s not just fireworks making a bang this autumn.