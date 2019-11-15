Ipswich Town and cup competitions. It’s like major honours and Norwich City, it just doesn’t seem to happen! (First one of those this season, sorry Ed).

Another FA Cup weekend goes past and Town are yet to end this dreaded run, which hasn’t seem them win a game in football’s most famous cup competition since 2010. It is now beginning to frustrate and annoy the majority of Tractor Boys and Girls.

A lot was said about Lambert’s much-changed starting line-up against The Imps last Saturday and fans are beginning to question his interest – not only in the FA Cup – but also other cup competitions, with Town falling to a disappointing 1-0 defeat away at Colchester Tuesday night, with yet another vastly-changed side.

THE IPSWICH VIEW Columnist Joey Sadler (21612872)

I was part of the 2,700 who made the short trip down the A12 (although traffic didn’t make it feel ‘short’) to witness the next generation of Ipswich Town youth get their chance and, although it was a disappointing result, there’s no question of the talent the club is producing.

That said, it was clear by Lambert’s press conference, mannerisms on the touchline and attitude towards these recent cup fixtures, that he only has one thing on his mind this season and that’s getting us back into the Championship.

In all honesty I’m not sure how to feel about that. Of course, I’d love for us to bounce straight back up and truth-be-told, I fully expect us to do it. Anything but promotion in my eyes will be seen as a failure.

However, after years of cup competition neglect by Lambert’s predecessor, it would be nice to see the club go on a little run and potentially get themselves a tasty tie, or at least be in the hat to do so!

Another weekend of no football for the Blues, so why not support some local non-league football? Head down to Needham Market FC, who are offering £5 entry to all ITFC season ticket holders, as well as all children under 12 for free!