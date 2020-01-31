Oh the joys of supporting Ipswich Town. Pandemonium one week to sheer frustration and disappointment the next.

After comfortably beating Lincoln City at the weekend, we all knew Tuesday night’s trip to Rotherham was the real test and arguably, the biggest of their season so far.

Unfortunately, that test was one they not only failed – losing by a single goal – but also performed horrifically. It has put a real dampener on the Blues’ hopes of automatic promotion.

THE IPSWICH VIEW Columnist Joey Sadler (27998331)

I couldn’t quite grasp what was going on at The New York Stadium as Town were incapable of stringing two passes together and never looked like getting anywhere near The Millers’ net. Was it the players’ fault? Was it the tactics?

Either way it was disgusting to watch and quite frankly confusing, given the recent free-flowing, attractive performances.

That said, we have to put this behind us and focus on another huge game at Portman Road this weekend.

A lot was said before Town’s visit to Rotherham that if they can get five points out of their next three games (Rotherham, Peterborough and Sunderland) then that would be a more than satisfying return and should keep us in the hunt.

Well, after the disappointment at Rotherham, there should be no reason why Paul Lambert isn’t aiming to win both of these next fixtures to really send a statement out to the rest of the league.

Looking at the current table at the time of writing, although the Blues sit third, they’ve only beaten two of the current teams in the top half and this is something that will have to change if they are to remain in those automatic places come May – starting with this weekend.

Only 93 miles, one place and two points separate Ipswich and Peterborough, so let’s hope for a big reaction at Portman Road to ensure that it’s 93 miles and five points between these two clubs at the top of League One.

