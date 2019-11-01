Oh I do like to be beside the seaside! We returned to winning ways on the Essex coast, scoring three goals and taking all three points back to Suffolk.

I was at a bouncing Roots Hall on Saturday and was pleased to see the Blues not only put their previous two defeats behind them, but play reasonably well and, at last, start with the trusty 4-4-2.

A lot has been said about Kayden Jackson since his £1.6m move from Accrington and it’s fair to say he struggled last season for any kind of form.

THE IPSWICH VIEW Columnist Joey Sadler (20500793)

However, this season we’ve seen the best of Jacko, who looks like a real handful at this level. His pace, movement and clinical touch have helped Town massively already this season and with James Norwood alongside him at long last, Town have a strikeforce that looks scarily dangerous.

With another weekend off for Paul Lambert’s men, we now look forward to a five-hour long trip up to Rochdale on Tuesday night, with this fixture rearranged from September.

Dale have had a steady start to the season and look likely to avoid the drop, but unlikely to be pushing for any Championship football, so Town will go into this one as strong favourites.

However, make no mistake that, like Accrington and Rotherham, this could be another potential banana skin for the Tractor Boys, who will need to play well to avoid any further embarrassment.

The boss has received a lot of plaudits thus far, but I can’t be the only one who thinks this chopping-and-changing isn’t working and that it’s time to get a settled, solid side in place. And please Mr Lambert, stop messing around with these silly formations!

November will probably only mean two league fixtures for Town, with the trip to Oxford likely to be rescheduled due to the international break, and it’s vital Town win their games, so it’s not just the fireworks that light it up at the top.