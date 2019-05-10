Well, aren’t we all glad that’s over. What an awful season it’s been and after 46 games and nine excruciating months, it’s finally finished in the worst way possible.

An East Anglian Sandwich none of us wanted to taste, with The Tractor Boys rock bottom and ‘the other lot up the road’ top. But that’s enough of that!

Believe me or not, but I wasn’t actually surprised to see us beat Leeds on the final day of the 2018/19 season. Now that may have something to do with the fact I knew The Peacocks would rest certain individuals due to the potential of a Wembley day out, but also because I knew we’d see a young Ipswich Town play with freedom and desperate to please us supporters. And oh boy, did they do so.

THE IPSWICH VIEW Columnist Joey Sadler (9948498)

A decent performance and a fine team goal from ‘one of our own’ Andre Dozzell, means we can all look to League One with some saving grace. And play like that every week in the third tier and you’d like to think we’d be more than okay.

Some awards now and time for me to look at the highlights of the season...well, let’s skip that shall we!?

We all know it’s been a disastrous campaign but one thing that has impressed me is the football we’re now trying to play. I won’t even bother giving you the whole ‘although the results haven’t been as good’ rubbish, but anybody who has followed The Blues during the past decade will know the stuff we’re trying to play nowadays is a lot more pleasing on the eye.

It’s been horrible. It’s been frustrating and it has quite frankly hurt. And that’s just this column! But it’s done now and I think a break from football for everybody associated with Ipswich Town is a good one.

Thanks to all the readers of my weekly rant and all the feedback I’ve received. I wish you all a very happy summer and let’s hope writing and reading this column will be a lot more pleasing over the next campaign. Up the Town.