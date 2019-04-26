As I was strolling through Christchurch Park last weekend, the sun shining down and with a 99 ice-cream in my hand, I wondered if Town’s upcoming campaign in League One would be equally as pleasant.

Another week goes by and we’re all tasked with trying to remain somewhat positive about the current situation at ITFC.It’s a real shame that Paul Lambert’s men couldn’t match the glorious weather we had during our Easter bank holiday and in fact, both games really didn’t fill anybody with any confidence going into next season.

Personally, I think it was more important than people think to get some wins under our belt against the likes of Birmingham, Preston and Swansea, despite already being relegated.

THE IPSWICH VIEW Columnist Joey Sadler (9078444)

When you’re on such a downward spiral, in any division, it’s hard to get that winning momentum back and you have to worry for the future of Mr Lambert, if he doesn’t start the next campaign well.

Yes, we’re a big club and okay fine, we may have some players who could really excel in the third tier, but if you think any club is going to automatically boss it in a league their heading into after four wins in 44 games thus far, you’d be extremely optimistic. Which is severely worrying.

So what do we need to ensure it’s a successful and hopefully short stay in the English third division? Well, a lot in my opinion.

I’m told James Norwood is highly likely to be in a blue shirt next season, and after 27 goals in 39 games for Tranmere, that would be an astute bit of business.

We also desperately need to strengthen at the back and with a midfield, which in my eyes, already includes enough quality – get the opposite ends of the pitch sorted and we could be okay.

Let’s hope that Lambert and Evans get the summer right so we’re all tucking into our chocolate next Easter, with this great football club truly resurrected.