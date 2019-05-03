What a sad time it really is to be a Blue.

Another road trip has ended not only with defeat, but another blank in front of the net and in all honesty, no real goal threat whatsoever.

I must congratulate Sheffield United who were the best team I’ve seen this season and were always going to have the upper hand as they welcomed The Tractor Boys. But I couldn’t help feeling disappointed as I stood in a bouncing Bramall Lane.

THE IPSWICH VIEW Columnist Joey Sadler (9494426)

You’d have had to be extremely optimistic if you thought Town were going to get anything out of this trip up the A1, but I was still utterly let down at what I saw: no creativity; no desire to get forward. And again, just no quality.

The injury to Will Keane early on probably killed any chances of having a sniff at the points, with Alan Judge asked to fill that void, wasting his creativity and industry in midfield.

But I just wish we’d have had more of a go at The Blades, on what was our last championship away day for, who knows how long.

This summer is massive for Ipswich Town and it simply has to go right if the club have any hope of moving forward.

I’ve been an admirer of what Paul Lambert has done for this club off the pitch, but that will only get him so far if what happens on it continues to be so lacklustre.

The ex-Aston Villa man has to get everything right. He has to get his recruitment spot on; pre-season must go well; and in my opinion, if he is to keep the supporters on his side, he simply must get off to a winning start.

Now all that’s left is Leeds’ visit and what promises to be a rowdy final day.

If you had told me at the start of the season we would finish rock bottom and our ‘friends’ up the road would win the league, I would have had to lay down in a dark room. But let’s just hope it’s the kick up the backside we’ve needed for so long, to finally rebuild our club.