Pretty much all Town fans knew this day was coming, but that still doesn’t make it any easier to take.

Sixty-plus years and a 17-year stay in the Championship has finally, mathematically, come to an end. And what a horrible day it was.

For me, I think the damage was done and our fate was sealed in November, during a 3-2 home defeat against Bristol City. That cold Wednesday night summed up our season; after such a good first half, some horrific defending and individual mistakes meant the Blues slipped to another devastating defeat. Many Town fans also reference the New Year’s Day defeat at home to Millwall. One nil up, to 3-1 down and again, some ghastly scenes at the back.

THE IPSWICH VIEW Columnist Joey Sadler (8815631)

So who is to blame for this mess? Is it Paul Hurst for the lack of quality purchased and naivety shown throughout his short stay? Or, do we have to question Paul Lambert? Who, although has won over the fans and re-introduced a personality back to the club, has won just three games in 28 attempts, resulting in a 11 per cent win ratio.

For me the sole blame and responsibility for the decline of East Anglia’s biggest football club, lays at the door of Marcus Evans. During his 12-year tenure, we’ve done nothing but decline. His first big decision was to sack a manager who let’s be honest, was doing quite well.

It was followed by two horrific appointments and a lack of investment, subsequently resulting in our inevitable relegation.

Meanwhile, yesterday was also a big day for the club, with the announcement season tickets have been reduced by up to 15 per cent, with further discounts depending on numbers signing up.

For me, it still isn’t enough. And if Mr Evans doesn’t show enough intent and ambition in the summer, things could turn very ugly. His reign as owner has been nothing short of a joke – a good summer is crucial if he’s to keep fans on his side.