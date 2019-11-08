We are top of the league. Well, all of a sudden, the disappointment and lacklustre defeats at the hands of Accrington and Rotherham have been brushed aside, as Paul Lambert’s Ipswich have bounced back perfectly from a sticky spell.

A fine victory away at Southend has been followed by a resolute, professional and solid performance at Rochdale, which has sent Town back to pole position.

It wasn’t a bad game up in Greater Manchester on Tuesday night and credit to The Dale, who held their own and played some nice football at times, with talented, young players at the forefront. But Town came through and a lovely passing move finally saw the ball fall to Danny Rowe, who poked home his first goal for the club.

THE IPSWICH VIEW Columnist Joey Sadler (21028477)

Nine-hundred-and-six Town fans travelled 400 miles to the Spotland Stadium and a special mention must go to them and all the fans this season, as Town’s following both home and away, has been nothing short of phenomenal.

We now look forward to the FA Cup first round, one the club hasn’t participated in since 1956 and although it’s an unfamiliar stage of the competition, we will face an opponent we know oh-so-well in Lincoln City.

I’m still having nightmares about being embarrassed on national TV at Sincil Bank and I’m sure I speak for every Town fan when I say I want us to get our own back and win an FA Cup game for once!

With well over two weeks now until The Blues’ next competitive fixture, there’s no reason why Lambo shouldn’t field a strong team against The Imps and get us in the hat for the second round. I’d like to see senior players mixed in with the youth and fringe players, to give everybody an opportunity and more minutes on the pitch.

There’s no doubt we historically struggle after International breaks, so let’s take advantage of these next two cup games and ensure we’re top at Christmas.