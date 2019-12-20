What a disaster December has been thus far. After such a promising start to the season, it seems our campaign has turned much like the weather – gloomy and miserable. However, it can only get better... right!?

Well, with it being my birthday this week, I sincerely hope so! Town travel to Portsmouth in the search of an early Christmas present, but make no mistake, this isn’t going to be an easy climb down the chimney for Paul Lambert’s men.

Pompey, like Ipswich, were earmarked as one of the early promotion favourites, but their season has yet to really take off.

THE IPSWICH VIEW Columnist Joey Sadler (24591303)

Languishing in 10th after a drubbing from relegation-threatened Accrington Stanley (an opponent the Blues already know too well), they will be desperate to put things right at home this weekend.

If we’re being honest, we are yet to really hit top gear and have got to improve to avoid slipping out of the automatic promotion places and further down the table.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – I believe we are capable of beating anybody in this division, both home and away. We’ve seen this side dominate the likes of Wycombe, Bristol Rovers and Blackpool at home, but without gaining three points in any of them. In fact, Town haven’t beaten any of the top eight.

A lot has been said about our home form and the lack of victories at Portman Road. However, our form on the road has been excellent, which gives me hope that we could go to Fratton Park and come away with all three points.

It’s been disappointing, lacklustre and frustrating to be a Blue throughout most of 2019, so I’m sure I speak for all Tractor Boys and Girls when I say let’s hope for a happy 2020!

I wish you all a wonderful Christmas and New Year, and let’s hope for a victory on Saturday to avoid any nightmares before Christmas!

Read more Football