At last – a victory to celebrate! After our demolition of Accrington Stanley last Saturday, Paul Lambert’s men have all of a sudden turned a nasty stat of no win in 12, to being unbeaten in their last three.

And I have to say, what a victory it was for the Tractor Boys.

Now you can say ‘it’s only Accrington’ and that we should be beating these sort of sides, but the performance was arguably the best and most complete 90 minutes we’ve seen so far this season.

THE IPSWICH VIEW Columnist Joey Sadler

Overlapping centre-backs, tidy football in midfield and all three strikers hitting the back of the net meant it really was a fantastic afternoon at Portman Road.

After some pretty obscene weather conditions almost stopped the game finishing at the Kassam Stadium on Tuesday evening, I was just glad we were able to get out of Oxford with a point. Which, considering the conditions and quality of the side we were playing, must be regarded as a good one.

But it’s now time for Town to take these positive results and performances into every game they go in to, starting hopefully with the visit to Birkenhead this weekend.

Now I say ‘hopefully’ as at the time of writing this column, the decision on the Prenton Park pitch is very much up in the air with it looking unlikely that we will be heading up to Tranmere Rovers on Saturday.

But let’s hope the pitch is playable, and if that’s the case, Town must be expecting nothing less than all three points.

Struggling Rovers will be desperate for anything they can get, so let’s hope Town can keep pushing up the table.

The visit to Birkenhead is followed by a home fixture with Lincoln City, who Town will be hoping to get revenge on, before tough tests against Rotherham, Peterborough and Sunderland, which could make or break our season.

The weather may be rubbish, but let’s hope the Tractor Boys can brighten up our weekends.

