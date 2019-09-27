So far, so good. After a season of heartbreak and disappointment last campaign, isn’t it pleasing to see Ipswich Town finally winning football matches and some positivity back around our club?

Every fellow Tractor Boy and Girl would have to be delighted at how the Blues have started this season.

Now, I do have to say – and I’m sure many of you would agree – that the gap between Championship football and League One is far greater than I initially expected and I’ve been surprised to see just how comfortable it’s been for Ipswich thus far.

THE IPSWICH VIEW Columnist Joey Sadler (17536674)

In fact, I don’t think Town have really had to get out of second gear and still believe there’s so much more to come from this team, with not only the players we have at our disposal, but also the quality we have to return from the treatment table.

Despite an even, cagey affair against Doncaster Rovers in our last home encounter, the other eight matches we’ve been a part of have always felt like Town were capable of winning and the better side.

If we continue to score goals, with a defence the strongest it’s looked in years, then there really is no reason we shouldn’t find ourselves back in the Championship come August 2020.

That said, it’s vital Paul Lambert and his staff keep the team grounded to ensure the club continue to pick up results through inevitable rocky periods, and not become complacent at the top of the tree – starting with the visit of newly-promoted Tranmere Rovers this weekend.

It’s 19 years since Rovers last faced Ipswich and the Blues will hope – and be expected – to keep that run going, with a good performance and comfortable margin of victory anticipated from the Portman Road faithful.

I shouldn’t moan, and believe me I’m delighted we’re top of the league, but I’d love for Lambo’s men to go all out Saturday, score a hatful and show that we are the real deal.