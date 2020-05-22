Ipswich Town have confirmed the signing of Ross Crane from Bury Town.

The 17-year-old, who joined Bury from neighbouring AFC Sudbury last summer, has agreed a two-year deal at Portman Road.

The left-sided winger made a total of 36 appearances during the curtailed 2019/20 campaign for the Blues, and his performances impressed former Ipswich striker Alan Lee, who is on the board at Bury.

FOOTBALL - Walsham le Willows v Bury Town in the quarter finals of the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup...Pictured: Ross Crane (B)....PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (35093536)

Speaking about the arrival of Crane, Ipswich's general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill said: “Bryan Klug (head of coaching and player development) has watched Ross’ progress over the last year or so and he comes with Alan Lee’s backing as well.

“He’s raw and is learning the game but we will give him the platform to develop as a footballer.”

