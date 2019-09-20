If you had told me towards the back end of last season that come September, Town would be second in the league with a game in hand, unbeaten in eight games and hadn’t conceded a goal in 405 minutes of football, well, I think many hands would’ve been snapped off!

I was at Stadium MK on Tuesday and was very impressed with what I saw from Paul Lambert’s team, in the first half anyway.

Town controlled the first interval, oozing class, elegance and should’ve found themselves at least 2-0 up at the break.

THE IPSWICH VIEW Columnist Joey Sadler (16942736)

The second half, however, not so much. The Dons came out firing and Town would need to weather a storm to get anything out of this one. Although, I didn’t expect this storm to last the entire second period!

But after some heroic defending and a professional display, Town held on for what could be a massive three points come May.

James Norwood has settled nicely to life in League One and him hobbling off on Tuesday changed the whole dynamic of Town’s team.

Will Keane had some nice touches and held the ball up well when he came on, but offered very little in the way of going forward and Kayden Jackson looked like the player we saw last year, with too many loose touches and not enough attacking prowess. Fingers crossed Norwood can get himself fit sooner rather than later, as it appears we need him.

Now, I have to praise the defensive display on show from the Tractor Boys.

James Wilson was superb and to be fair, hasn’t put a foot wrong in any game he’s played for Town. Tomáš Holý kept us in it and practically won us the game with some fantastic saves and a special mention must go to the skipper, who has come under heavy criticism in recent weeks, whether that’s deserved or not, but Luke Chambers proved on Tuesday that he’s more than capable of playing at this level.

We go again Saturday. Up the Town!