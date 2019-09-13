Needham Market have recruited the services of an international footballer to help shore up their defence ahead of the weekend’s visit from mid-table Barwell.

Jordão Diogo has joined from Greek Super League side Levadiakos – where he made 23 appearances this term – with the defensive midfielder set to make his BetVictor Southern Premier Central debut at Bloomfields tomorrow (3pm).

The 33-year-old, who made 10 appearances for Chelmsford City as a teenager, was born in Lisbon but is of São Tomé and Príncipe descent and he received his first cap in October 2015 in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia.

Jordão Diogo, São Toméan international footballer (defensive midfielder) has joined Needham Market. Picture: Hannah Dolman (16441689)

But, admitting he is now in the twilight of his career, Diogo has turned his attentions to the Step 3 club and enjoying his football in a more relaxed environment than the pressure of professional sport.

He said: “To be honest, I was impressed with what I saw at Needham, I didn’t expect it to be such a well-run club. I really like the structure of the club.

“I’m hoping my first game will be on Saturday – I don’t really get nervous any more, but I am really looking forward to it.

“Being professional is about a lot more than just playing football, it’s a business and a job. So when you come to this level you are able to enjoy it in a different way.

“The club and players have the same ambitions, obviously, but they are more relaxed and playing for the joy.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how it is to play like this.”

He added that he does not expect special treatment from either the players or spectators, keen to prove his worth on current rather than former performances.

He said: “I’m just another player, I’m here to join the team and do what I can to help the club achieve its ambitions this season.

“I have professional experience it’s true, but I will be judged on what I do here, not what I did in the past.

“I’m looking forward to that challenge, and I will do my best to help.”

FOOTBALL - Needham Market v Coalville Town..Pictured: Manager Richard Wilkins...PICTURE: Mecha Morton.. (16476513)

Needham manager Richard Wilkins said he was ‘delighted’ to have Diogo join the club and that his experience would be invaluable to his side making ‘the right decisions’ in crucial moments of the game.

Diogo, meanwhile, explained his international clearance had already been sorted and, barring last minute problems, he would be available for Saturday’s league game.

Diogo added: “International clearance has come through so I should be good to get on the pitch and enjoy the football.

“I watched the game (at home to Dereham Town on Tuesday night) and we played well, but there are always things to improve.

“We could have done a bit better but it was a positive result so that’s what matters.”