Ben Chenery was concerned following Bury Town’s 3-1 win away to AFC Sudbury in the group stages of the Velocity Trophy on Tuesday night, with both Ryan Stafford and Joe White forced off the field injured.

The BetVictor Isthmian League North side ensured they remained top of the cup’s Group One table with a Cemal Ramadan penalty after just nine minutes followed by his brace in the 20th minute; a second-half score from Sudbury’s Ben Hunter was cancelled out by Emmanuel Machaya’s 83rd-minute close range score.

But Chenery said the result had been marred by further injuries to Bury Town’s defenders; both Ollie Fenn and Taylor Hastings are already sidelined.

Football - AFC Sudbury v Bury Town - Bury Town players celebrate the opening goal - Picture - Neil Dady. (21504790)

He said: “I’ve made no secret that this competition is not high on my agenda, but it has enabled us to change things and look at the team a little bit, as well as giving players the minutes they need.

“I thought we were in control first half and passed the ball well, but allowed it to get a bit scrappy. We saw it out in the second half though, despite letting in a sloppy goal.

“I think we could have maybe added and got more goals to be honest, we had a lot of opportunities and could have scored more than three. The only downside is the injuries.”

Football - AFC Sudbury v Bury Town - Emmanuel Machaya makes it 3-1 - Picture - Neil Dady. (21504792)

Stafford rolled on his ankle while stepping in to make a penalty box block in the 39th minute – with the club revealing it had swollen the following day – while White was taken to hospital after being carried off just ahead of half-time.

Chenery said:: “White’s one could be (bad), he could have dislocated his knee before it went back into place on the pitch. Our physio will be working with him and I am waiting to hear the extent of the damage.”

Until the injuries, Bury dominated the encounter and went two goals up against a young and inexperienced AFC side that had five debutants in their ranks.

But the injuries seemed to disrupt Bury’s rhythm and it was the home team who then scored; Bury held on for the win but it was not as comfortable as the first 20 minutes suggested it would be.

Bury will this tomorrow (3pm) travel to Hullbridge Sports in a return to league action, still topping the North division standings.

Chenery said the Sudbury game had proved good preparation for fringe players who may now be called on with the injuries.

He said: “No, we haven’t got the depth of squad that Sudbury have, so two injuries hit us hard.

“That’s a concern for us because we’re doing really well at the moment.

“We’ve suffered a lot with injuries to our defenders with Ollie Fenn and Taylor Hastings already out.

“Hopefully Ryan (Stafford) won’t be as bad as we think, and we kind of have suitable replacements.

“It’s the nature of what we do, but it’s a bit frustrating that we’ve picked up two injuries in this competition.

“We will have to look at it though, I think we’ve got enough quality to get through Saturday’s game at Hullbridge, and then we don’t have another league game for two weeks as the Aveley game (November 23) has been called off now. So that will give us a chance to rest.”

They are set to play their final Velocity Trophy group stage match, away to Maldon & Tiptree, on Tuesday night (7.45pm).

“We’ll probably have a different squad for that one because of these injuries, but my over-riding emotion is that it’s really important as a football club to keep winning games, we’re Bury Town FC and every time we step on that pitch, we’re committed to winning.

“It’s what we did against Sudbury, comfortable winners in lots of ways.”

Bury Town: Bugg, Stafford (Chambers Shaw 39’), Gardner, Hood, White (Crane 44’), Jolland (Cook 50’), Nyadzayo (Conroy 72’), Horne, Hughes, Ramadan (Machaya 55’), Maughn

Attendance: 151