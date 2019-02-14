David Cooper has issued a rallying cry to Mildenhall Town supporters to pack out Recreation Way for this weekend’s derby against Bury Town, writes Alex Moss.

David Cooper will miss the derby after suffering a ‘severe’ broken leg in training this week Picture: Mecha Morton

The two west Suffolk sides are competing at opposite ends of the Bostik League North Division, with the Hall five points adrift of safety in 19th place, while Bury, in 6th, are one place and four points off the play-offs.

Mildenhall welcome the Blues to Recreation Way this Saturday (3pm), with the aim of avenging the 3-0 defeat in the reverse fixture back in October, but vice-captain Cooper – who missed last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Heybridge Swifts through illness – will not be involved after suffering a ‘severe’ broken leg at training this week.

His wife Emma, writing on Twitter on Wednesday, said David was due to have surgery on the injury that day.

“Our fans are always behind us, we have very loyal supporters,” the Hall defender said, speaking to the Journal before tragedy struck. “I want to see as many people down there as possible and make our home ground a fortress again.

“There’s massive excitement for the derby on Saturday. They’re pushing for the play-offs and we’re scrapping at the bottom for survival.

“It should be a very good game. There’s no doubt Bury have got a good side.

“I was there last year and they had a good side then. They’ve added some new signings, but I think we’re as good a team as them.

“We’ve got all the tools to stay up. It’s just putting them all together on a game-by-game basis.”

An 82nd minute own goal from Toib Adeyemi helped Mildenhall take home a point against promotion-contenders Heybridge on Saturday

But while Ricky Cornish’s men were only the third team to deny the Swifts all three points on their home turf this season, Dereham Town’s 5-2 victory over Barking meant the gap to safety was stretched from three to five points.

“Every point is crucial at the moment,” said Cooper. “Especially after the defeat on Tuesday (last week against Dereham). It was great to get a point.

“I spoke to Ricky after the game and he said the boys are all digging in. The result on Saturday shows what we’re capable of. We can go to a top six team and get a result.

“I’m a Mildenhall boy and I don’t want to see Mildenhall go down. I think we’ve got all the key components to stay in this division.”

Brothers Tom and Panayiotis Boxer (both suspended) are unavailable for Saturday’s derby, while recent signing Matt Hayden is doubtful after going off with an ankle injury in last week’s defeat at Dereham.

Mildenhall have been boosted by the arrival of Sandro Costa Dias Fernandes from higher-league Potters Bar Town. The winger made his debut at Heybridge last weekend.

And ahead of Saturday’s derby, the Hall have signed Tommy Robinson from neighbouring Bury.

The attacker, who joined the Blues from Cornard United in 2017, has made 16 appearances for Mildenhall’s league rivals.