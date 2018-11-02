Needham Market have been boosted ahead of tomorrow’s visit of league-leading Kettering Town (3pm) with the news Sam Squire has had his loan spell from Cambridge United extended until January.

The 18-year-old started out playing central defence for the Marketmen to cover JJ Wilson’s absence, but manager Richard Wilkins said he has been instrumental in the side’s return to form since being deployed in a defensive midfield role.

“One of the things is we have been better defensively with Sam Squire now in that four role, which he is comfortable in,” said the Needham boss.

Needham Market new loanee, defensive-midfielder Sam Squire from Cambs Utd, in his debut performance for the Marketmen, a 3-1 away loss at Stourbridge. Picture credit: Ben Pooley (4485593)

“It gives a bit of licence for the other players to go forward and gives us a safety catch when people counter-attack.”

The manager takes his side into tomorrow’s clash at Bloomfields on the back of a four-game unbeaten run in all competitions, which includes three victories.

The latest came on Saturday at King’s Langley with a 2-0 success in the Buildbase FA Trophy, secured through two late second-half goals from Adam Mills and a Joe Marsden penalty.

“I was pleased with the performance because it was tough,” said Wilkins.

“We sometimes struggle to break down teams when they drop back. Sometimes we keep the ball and do not penetrate enough.

“You have got to know when to go at a higher tempo and I thought we were worthy winners.”

They have been drawn away once again, as they have been in all five cup ties across three competitions this season, at lower-league side Herne Bay in the second qualifying round a week on Saturday (3pm).

Wilkins said: “The draw from a positional point-of-view is not too bad, but I do not think I have ever known so many away games in cup competitions.”

Attention turns back to the Evo-Stik League South Premier Central tomorrow with the boss keen to see how his current ninth-placed side matches up against the early pacesetters.

“They are quite a direct team but play with a high tempo,” he said.

“They have only lost once and drawn one so it will be a tough test, but we are on a decent run ourselves and hopefully we will do ourselves justice.”

Recent attacking signing James Baker is not yet thought to be ready to start, while right-back Jake Dye (groin) remains out.

However, captain Gareth Heath is available again.