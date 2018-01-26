Inconsistent form from the Wolfpack in second-half of season

Win, loss, win, loss — the recent form of Bury St Edmunds RUFC has been inconsistent in National League Two South after their promotion push came to an end.

And it has seen them fall victim to then bottom side Wimbledon by a 32-12 scoreline at the weekend, a side who had only won two fixtures in the league before hosting the Wolfpack.

It also marked the side’s fifth successive loss on the road.

The squad was not helped by Will Scholes withdrawing with the flu and Dwayne Corcoran, the league’s top try scorer, hobbling off injured after just 20 minutes.

But it was still a performance the side will want to quickly forget as the Wombles steamrolled over their pack.

And their opportunity will come this Saturday, with a home game against fifth-placed Redruth (2pm).

Redruth narrowly beat Bury 12-9 in their first league meeting of the season on October 7 and Bury will be keen to set this right.

Collen Smith and Boyd Rouse scored two first-half tries — with Fraser Honey adding the extras to Smith’s try — for Bury’s only points of the game.

Wimbledon scored one unconverted try and a penalty to go in 12-8 behind.

But the relegation embattled side took advantage in the second half, scoring four tries to take their score well beyond a misfiring Bury side and pick up a vital bonus point.

• Meanwhile, there was positive news for Stowmarket RUFC, who won through to the Suffolk Chadacre Cup semi-final 24-5 at lower league Ipswich. They will host Woodbridge in an all-London 3 Eastern Counties clash on February 24.

• Thurston have finished top of the EC Division One West table in a significantly altered league structure.

They go into the second-half of the season’s mini championship in first place.